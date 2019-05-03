EVERETT (CBS) – It’s time for the final touches before the big opening of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, from plantings to infrastructure.

With the casino finally set to open June 23, longtime local business owner Jim Ghikas is among the curious. “It’s a long process, it’s been going on for a while so anticipation is growing and growing,” said Ghikas, who manages Mike’s Roast Beef.

It’s been several years of ups and downs, but Wynn resorts finally secured the gambling license this week along with a hefty fine for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

For Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, it’s all about moving forward with a vision for his city. “It’s more than just a casino operator wanting to take all the money they can out of this area. They’ve actually been a good partner,” said DeMaria.

It’s going to take a good partner to handle one of the thorniest issues he still faces, which is traffic congestion in the area. On any given day, cars are crawling past the casino complex.

“I just want to get it open and work on the issues like traffic. I don’t see any other issues than traffic,” said DeMaria.

Wynn is working with the city on transportation proposals, and the mayor says they’ve kept their promises. That’s what they want to hear across the street at Mike’s.

“How they handle traffic – absolutely I have concerns about that,” said Jim Ghikas.

Wynn is anticipating eight million visitors a year, what the company says is more than the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins and Patriots combined.

“Maybe not 8 million gamers, but a lot of people coming to the restaurants, waterfront, water taxi service or maybe to see a show,” said DeMaria.

There are seven weeks to go for Greater Boston’s first Las Vegas-style casino.