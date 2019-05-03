EASTON (CBS) – Hate will not be tolerated. That’s the message from Easton’s superintendent after a swastika was found in the high school bathroom Friday.
The swastika was found drawn on a sink in the boys’ bathroom at the Oliver Ames High School. The pencil drawing has already been removed.
“This type of hate speech and hateful action has no room here in our schools or in our community,” Superintendent Lisha Cabral said. “As a district, we have been working hard this year to educate our students and foster an attitude of tolerance of all people. We will continue that effort and will not be deterred by the actions of the person who committed this act.”
The school and Easton police are investigating. Parents were notified of the incident Friday afternoon.