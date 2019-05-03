BOSTON (CBS) — In their first home game since the loss of a legend, the Boston Celtics paid tribute to John Havlicek.

Prior to Friday night’s Game 3 between the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics took to the court wearing shirts bearing the No. 17, in honor of Havlicek’s retired jersey number.

The team held a moment of silence for Havlicek on Friday night:

A moment of silence for John Havlicek 💚 pic.twitter.com/RFIwsNHFpC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2019

Fans could also pay tribute to Havlicek at various spots around the TD Garden.

Fans at tonight’s game have the opportunity to pay tribute to John Havlicek. If you’re at the game, stop by sections 4, 15, 307 or 324 on the concourse. #ForeverGreen pic.twitter.com/PrxcU3Eebl — Celtics STM (@CelticsSTM) May 4, 2019

And during the first timeout in the first quarter, the team played a video tribute to Havlicek, which was met with a standing ovation.

Brad Stevens says of tonight's planned tributes, "We feel lucky to get a chance to celebrate John Havlicek tonight." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 3, 2019

Havlicek passed away on April 25 at the age of 79. He suffered from Parkinson’s disease. He spent 16 seasons in the NBA, all with the Boston Celtics, from 1962-78. During that time, he helped the Celtics win eight world titles, while being named to 13 All-Star teams and 11 All-NBA teams. He is the Celtics’ all-time franchise leader in games played and points scored, and he ranks second in franchise history in assists, behind Bob Cousy.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.