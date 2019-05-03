BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police officers are set to receive body camera training on Monday. Two precincts in South Boston and Dorchester have received the body camera equipment.
Mayor Marty Walsh expects the cameras will be in use later this spring.
It’s unclear exactly how many officers will have cameras, but Walsh said there is $2 million in the budget for about 400 cameras.
The police officers union has been opposed to body cameras, saying that they have not proven to be successful and potentially changes the way officers act.
One hundred officers wore cameras during a yearlong pilot program during 2016-2017. A Northeastern University report on the program found that body cameras “generate small but meaningful benefits to police-citizen encounters.”
The report also said officers with cameras received about one fewer complaint per month and less use of force reports.