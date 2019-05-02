  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston City Hall Plaza, Boston News, The Patios


BOSTON (CBS) – “The Patios” return to Boston’s City Hall Plaza has been delayed two days by the weather.

It was scheduled to open Thursday, but the ongoing rain has pushed that back to Saturday at 11 a.m.

New features this year will include Sunday grilling. Four electric grills will be made available for free use on a first-come-first-served basis.

Additionally, all patios will now have multiple power outlets and wi-fi networks have been upgraded for anyone who wants to work outdoors.

Wachusett Brewing Company is back to pour some pints and they’re also introducing margaritas.

One of the most popular events, “Wag Wednesdays,” is also returning. People can meet and play with adoptable dogs from Shultz’s Guest House.

For more information, visit cityhallplazaboston.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s