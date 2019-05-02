BOSTON (CBS) – “The Patios” return to Boston’s City Hall Plaza has been delayed two days by the weather.
It was scheduled to open Thursday, but the ongoing rain has pushed that back to Saturday at 11 a.m.
New features this year will include Sunday grilling. Four electric grills will be made available for free use on a first-come-first-served basis.
Additionally, all patios will now have multiple power outlets and wi-fi networks have been upgraded for anyone who wants to work outdoors.
Wachusett Brewing Company is back to pour some pints and they’re also introducing margaritas.
One of the most popular events, “Wag Wednesdays,” is also returning. People can meet and play with adoptable dogs from Shultz’s Guest House.
For more information, visit cityhallplazaboston.com