BOSTON (CBS) — It took all of 30 seconds after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement back in March for people to start wondering if he’s actually, truly retired. And the always goofy Gronk isn’t doing anything to end the speculation.

Appearing at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, Gronkowski said he is indeed retired. He’s enjoying his life without football, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have some fun with those who constantly ask if he’s coming back.

“I mess with people, I say ‘fake retired’ to half the people. I say, ‘I’m coming back next week,’ but I’m actually retired,” Gronk said on the red carpet on Wednesday. “But I like to mess around and sometimes tell people I’m really not [retired].”

He has no plans of stopping this tomfoolery, either.

“If you mess around that much about it, I might convince myself [to come back],” he joked. “But I kinda like it right now. I’m resting, recovering and feeling good, so it’s all going good.”

.@RobGronkowski is playing with our emotions on the #BBMAs red carpet! pic.twitter.com/061Z0GTLz9 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 1, 2019

Gronkowski presented an award alongside actor Terry Crews on Wednesday night, and was even part of the event’s broadcast. He showed off some excellent acting skills, tossing on a security guard uniform and pretending to mistake host Kelly Clarkson for a seat-filler:

Those leading man roles will be pouring in soon enough for Gronk.