QUINCY (CBS) – Police are looking for a man who used a knife in a frightening liquor store robbery in Quincy. It happened Tuesday night at Discount Liquors on Granite Street.
Surveillance video released Thursday shows a man in a black ski mask with gray stripes run into the store waving a knife and gesturing towards the cash register. Police said the man demanded the two clerks “give me all the money.”
The robber ran out the door up Granite Street. Police did not say how much money he stole. No one was hurt.
Police say the robber is white or Hispanic, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall. He was wearing jeans and a black motorcycle-type jacket with an emblem on the upper right sleeve with red and white stripes and a red star. He also wore black and gray gloves and black sneakers with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy Police at 617-745-5762.