A Slice Of Sully: Celtics Can't Fall Into Hero Ball Trap Against BucksThe Celtics had incredible ball movement throughout their Game 1 win over the Bucks, but played way too much hero ball in Game 2. Now they head back to Boston with the series tied 1-1. Steve Burton and Scott Sullivan discuss the first two games in Milwaukee, and what the Celtics need to do to take control of the series with the next two games at TD Garden.

2 hours ago