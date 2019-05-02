MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police are searching for three people believed to have shot of a 14-year-old girl in the face with a BB gun in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.
The girl was walking home from Hillside Middle School in Manchester, New Hampshire, and was near Ashland and Bridge streets when she was shot in the face with the BB gun. She was taken to Elliot Hospital with minor facial injuries.
A 13-year-old girl who was walking with the victim was shot in the thigh and transported to the hospital.
Witnesses said the shots came from a gold, two-door car – possibly a Toyota – with a black stripe on the rear window. Police described the suspects as “a light-skinned Hispanic male driver; a female, also Hispanic, with reddish hair; and, in the back seat, a dark-skinned Hispanic male.”