BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Insys executives are guilty of paying doctors to boost sales of a painkiller meant for cancer patients – actions some say are at least partially for the country’s current opioid crisis – a jury determined Thursday afternoon.
Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor and four other former employees of the Chandler, Arizona-based company were all found guilty of conspiring to pay doctors bribes and kickbacks to boost sales for the drug that’s meant for cancer patients with severe pain.
The U.S. Attorney’s office tweeted out the verdicts as they were announced.
Kapoor previously said he committed no crimes and that he would be vindicated at trial. The 75-year-old stepped down from the company’s board of directors after his 2017 arrest.