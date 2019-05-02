



BOSTON (CBS) – “I never thought it was going to happen to me,” she said. A woman tells WBZ’s I-Team she survived a night out in Boston that turned into a frightening situation.

The case has remained under wraps until now. The woman says an off-duty corrections officer kidnapped her. Kenny Etienne is now suspended without pay from his job at the Framingham women’s prison.

“I want to be, try to be, the voice for the women that didn’t make it out of this,” she said, breaking her silence in an exclusive interview with the I-Team.

She was celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend and others at Cure nightclub back in November. “It was my 21st birthday weekend,” she said.

She admits she was already drunk when she met Etienne, and he bought her a drink. She said she was too tipsy to walk as she left the club, so Etienne offered her and her boyfriend a ride in his truck to the garage where they had parked.

She said she was so drunk, she couldn’t get out. “He said that he would wait for my boyfriend to come out with the car.” But when her boyfriend returned, they had disappeared.

According to the police report, her boyfriend, “began frantically walking around looking for the truck…” He called 911 and “reported (her) missing,” says the police report.

“The next thing I remember was waking up on his floor screaming.” She said she was in Etienne’s apartment, and that she unlocked his door, and ran. “It felt like forever. I didn’t know how I was using my legs, ‘cause I couldn’t feel them. I felt like I was outside of my body watching myself.”

It wasn’t until she spotted a nearby fire station, she found out she was in East Providence. She was surprised to find herself in a different state. “I thought I was still in Boston.” She ended up at a Providence hospital.

Etienne later told police, “This is what you get for helping people.” He said he even returned her purse.

She showed the I-Team her bank statement, showing he used her debit card while she was at the hospital.

“I’m very lucky to have escaped, and to be here today to warn other young women,” she said.

Two months later, Victor Pena allegedly kidnapped and held a 23-year-old woman against her will after she also spent an evening at a Boston bar.

There was another similar incident just a couple months ago. Jassy Correia, 23, was kidnapped and killed after a night in Boston.

“That could have been me,” said the woman. In fact, Correia was also out celebrating her birthday at a nightclub just a block away from Cure. “That could have been me. I cried so much when I found out about that woman,” she said. “It’s sad to say, but women, we need to like stick together and be strong.”

Etienne faces a kidnapping charge in Boston Municipal Court. His attorney tells the I-Team, “He’s 100 percent innocent,” and “There’s no evidence of kidnapping.”

He’s filed a motion to dismiss the charges, and will be back in court next month.