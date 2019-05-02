



BRIGHTON (CBS) – Thursday was a very special day for 18-year-old Kenya native Peter Muhia. Inside his hospital room at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton, he officially become a U.S. citizen.

“I’m so thankful to everybody who participated in this and made it happen,” said his mom Martha Kamau.

Looking around Peter’s hospital room, it’s clear he already embraced America long before he raised his hand to take an oath to the country.

His walls are decorated with a signed Bruins poster and a replica WWE Championship belt, and he even has on a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. He, in many ways, was already like other American young men his age.

“He loves WWE,” said Kamau.

Peter was born with spina bifida and came to the U.S. when he was only eight months old for treatment. He has spent the past two years at Franciscans Children’s Hospital.

“He has made the family and myself strong seeing how he fights whatever he is going through,” said Kamau.

For his mother, the ceremony is a special gift on what just happens to be a special day for her too.

“It’s my birthday. It’s his citizenship. I’m excited,” she said.

“We’ve been with Peter through some really difficult times,”said Stephanie Hopkins who is Peter’s nurse practitioner. “To be able to celebrate these victories and small accomplishments is huge,” she added.

And Peter’s mom says there’s only one thing that could top this – a visit from John Cena.

“John, wherever you are, Peter says never give up! And come see him!” said Kamau with a smile.