FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who ran away after school.

Tori Lenae Dellima. (Photo credit: Fall River Police Department)

Police said Tori Lenae Dellima is believed to be endangered because the girl left a note indicating she felt depressed and suicidal and plans to go to Sri Lanka and the Middle East with someone she can trust.

Family and friends have not heard from her since she left for school in the morning.

(Photo credit: Fall River Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding Tori can contact the FRPD at 508-676-8511 or Fall River Major Crimes Division Detective Sarah Reis at 508-324-2796 or call anonymously on the TIPS line at 508-672-8477

