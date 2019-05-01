BOSTON (CBS) – Boston based nonprofit Team Impact celebrated its annual gala Wednesday night in Boston. Since 2011, they’ve paired kids with serious illnesses up with college sports teams all around the country.
“Not only can we bring joy to kids, give them confidence and optimism and a sense of belonging, but we can truly impact their families,” said Team Impact Executive Director Seth Rosenzweig.
Seven-year-old Breslyn Clinton is celebrating nearly six months with the Boston College Women’s Basketball team.
“It’s really exciting. I got to practice doing basketball. I got to get ice cream with them,” said Clinton.
The team has even visited her at Dana-Farber while she’s undergone cancer treatment.
“I feel like we have a bigger role to play now in their lives and like be that role model that they need,” said Boston College Eagle’s Guard Sydney Lowery.
WBZ-TV is proud to join the other sponsors in supporting Team Impact.