Wells Fargo Championship: Will Jason Day Repeat At Quail Hollow?Last year's Wells Fargo champ, Jason Day, must overcome an ailing back and a strong Quail Hollow field that includes Rory McIlroy to repeat.

Red Sox Earn Sweep Over A's Behind Bats, Bullpen In 7-3 WinThe starting pitcher for the Red Sox lasted all of two innings on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park. That length of outing has generally spelled disaster for Boston this season. But not on this day.

Brad Marchand Defends His Punch, Says It Was Response To Blue Jackets Punching Jake DeBruskOn Wednesday afternoon, after having some time to settle down, Marchand ... didn't regret a thing.

Did Brad Marchand Deserve A Suspension? A Look At NHL Playoff PrecedentBrad Marchand was not suspended for his punch to the head of Scott Harrington. Should he have been? Here's what the NHL has deemed suspension-worthy in the playoffs in recent years.

Report: Bruins' Brad Marchand Will Not Be Suspended Or Fined For Punching Scott HarringtonBrad Marchand lit the internet on fire on Tuesday night with his unprovoked punch to the back of the head of Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington. But he apparently didn't upset the folks at the NHL's department of player safety too much.