  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Mike LaCrosse, Team Impact


BOSTON (CBS) – Boston based nonprofit Team Impact celebrated its annual gala Wednesday night in Boston. Since 2011, they’ve paired kids with serious illnesses up with college sports teams all around the country.

“Not only can we bring joy to kids, give them confidence and optimism and a sense of belonging, but we can truly impact their families,” said Team Impact Executive Director Seth Rosenzweig.

Breslyn Clinton with Boston College mascot at Team Impact gala (WBZ-TV)

Seven-year-old Breslyn Clinton is celebrating nearly six months with the Boston College Women’s Basketball team.

“It’s really exciting. I got to practice doing basketball. I got to get ice cream with them,” said Clinton.

The team has even visited her at Dana-Farber while she’s undergone cancer treatment.

“I feel like we have a bigger role to play now in their lives and like be that role model that they need,” said Boston College Eagle’s Guard Sydney Lowery.

WBZ-TV is proud to join the other sponsors in supporting Team Impact.

Mike LaCrosse

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s