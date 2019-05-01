



SOMERVILLE (CBS) – As police searched for an armed bank robber in Somerville late Wednesday morning, a man said his brush with authorities during the manhunt left him “shaken up.”

James Colella told WBZ-TV he left his Patriots hat on his porch during the search, which involved heavily armed state, local and federal officers, and went back to get it.

“I find out the FBI took my hat as evidence, potential evidence,” said Colella. “So I tracked down officers and said, ‘That is my hat. I want my hat back.’”

Colella said officers had their guns pointed at him during their search of the neighborhood.

“Two cops came back with their guns drawn on me because they heard noise, obviously – you know, banging a hammer and stuff. They thought I was a suspect, and then they saw my toolbelt and realized I was not, and they told me to stay.

“And then hour-and-a-half later, detectives came and searched under this porch and then said they found clothes in the backyard next to me, so I’m a little, like, you know, a little shaken up.”

As police searched homes door-to-door for the gunman, some people were evacuated.

Craig Valley was in his basement when officers entered and told him there might be an active shooter in the area.

“(Another officer) said, ‘Get out,’ and then as we’re trying to get out, they said ‘Go back in and go to the front,’ and from there on out, they pushed us out all the way to the other side.”

Valley said all he could think was “Where are we going? What are we doing? And how do I get there?”

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect, who is said to be 20-to-35 years old, Hispanic, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black stocking hat, camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with tips should call Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600.