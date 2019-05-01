



GROVELAND (CBS) – More than 20 golden retrievers have a new “leash” on life. The puppies and their parents were saved from deplorable conditions in Millis.

“Are you ready? Are you ready,” said one of the animal rescuers as he got a dog out of the van.

They took in smells and walked on leashes for the first time. All of the golden retrievers used to have one purpose – breeding. The 11 girls, 3 boys and a litter of puppies arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland Wednesday evening.

The dogs are part of an animal cruelty case against a breeder in Millis. Although they look really cute the rescue says they may have genetic issues. The dogs were interbred, and the goldens have at the very least a history of eye issues.

“People will buy these puppies unknowing they will have to spend thousands of dollars down the road on genetic issues,” said Cynthia Sweet of Sweet Paws Rescue.

The Massey family had to see the rescued dogs. They adopted twice from the breeder. The second time left them heartbroken.

“She had some socialization issues and most horribly was she died when she was 8 years old of an aggressive nasal carcinoma,” said Beth Massey of Newyburyport.

Goldens are naturally sweet, but these will have to undergo socialization testing. These guys have had no contact with people.

The pack spent two weeks at a kennel with grooming to look this good. They will head to foster homes and also undergo eye exams before they are up for adoption.

“I am very happy,” said Massey.

The Masseys cannot stop smiling knowing the retrievers will soon live their golden years with loving families.