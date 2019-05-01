WATCH LIVE:10 am: Attorney General William Barr Testifies About Mueller Report Before Senate Judiciary Committee
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bruce Isackson, College Admissions Scam, Davina Isackson


BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A California real estate developer and his wife will plead guilty Wednesday in the college admissions bribery scandal in federal court in Boston.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, of Hillsborough, California have agreed to plead guilty to participating in the scam and are cooperating with the investigation for the chance at a lighter sentence. They allegedly paid $600,000 in shares of stock to get their daughters into USC and the UCLA. The couple was accused of paying an admissions consultant to get their two daughters into the schools for sports they didn’t play. Authorities said they also paid to boost one of the girl’s entrance exam scores.

Bruce Isackson and his wife, Davina. (WBZ-TV)

“We have worked cooperatively with the prosecutors and will continue to do so as we take full responsibility for our bad judgment,” the Isacksons said in a statement last month. Their attorneys declined to comment.

The couple could tell investigators about other school officials or coaches who might have been in on the scheme, experts say. Their testimony could also make it more difficult for parents to argue they didn’t know what consultant Rick Singer was doing with their money or were duped by him.

Fourteen parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, have agreed to plead guilty. Huffman, the Emmy-winning star of “Desperate Housewives,” is scheduled to appear in Boston federal court May 13 to admit to charges she paid $15,000 to have someone rig her daughter’s SAT score.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s