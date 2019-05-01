



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A California real estate developer and his wife will plead guilty Wednesday in the college admissions bribery scandal in federal court in Boston.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, of Hillsborough, California have agreed to plead guilty to participating in the scam and are cooperating with the investigation for the chance at a lighter sentence. They allegedly paid $600,000 in shares of stock to get their daughters into USC and the UCLA. The couple was accused of paying an admissions consultant to get their two daughters into the schools for sports they didn’t play. Authorities said they also paid to boost one of the girl’s entrance exam scores.

“We have worked cooperatively with the prosecutors and will continue to do so as we take full responsibility for our bad judgment,” the Isacksons said in a statement last month. Their attorneys declined to comment.

The couple could tell investigators about other school officials or coaches who might have been in on the scheme, experts say. Their testimony could also make it more difficult for parents to argue they didn’t know what consultant Rick Singer was doing with their money or were duped by him.

Fourteen parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, have agreed to plead guilty. Huffman, the Emmy-winning star of “Desperate Housewives,” is scheduled to appear in Boston federal court May 13 to admit to charges she paid $15,000 to have someone rig her daughter’s SAT score.

