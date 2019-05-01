Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Brenda Cassellius, a former commissioner of education for the state of Minnesota, will be named the next Boston school superintendent, WBZ’s Jon Keller has confirmed. A formal vote will be taken by the School Committee Wednesday night.
Cassellius is a former classroom teacher who oversaw the Minnesota schools for nine years.
The other finalists were Marie Izquierdo of the Miami-Dade public schools, and a local entry, Oscar Santos of Boston’s Cathedral High School.
The search committee started with 150 candidates and narrowed that down to 39 before selecting the three finalists.
Public interviews, which involved students, parents and teachers, were held earlier this month.