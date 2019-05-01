



BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand punched an unsuspecting opponent on Tuesday night, in the midst of a heated playoff game. On Wednesday afternoon, after having some time to settle down, Marchand … didn’t regret a thing.

After word broke Wednesday morning that he would not be facing a suspension from the NHL for the punch, Marchand spoke to reporters who were eager to get Marchand’s explanation for what took place.

While Marchand did admit that the punch to the head of Scott Harrington was “unnecessary,” that was about as far down the contrition path he wanted to go.

“[Jake DeBrusk] was taking a few punches in front of the net from a couple of guys, so it was a reaction to that,” Marchand said, according to Joe McDonald of The Athletic.

Marchand also added that “it’s playoff hockey.”

Marchand’s contention that DeBrusk was “taking a few punches” is not entirely confirmed by video. Replay shows a pair of Blue Jackets — David Savard and Josh Anderson — roughing up the Bruins forward, but neither throws a punch.

Clearly, DeBrusk wasn’t exactly getting punched. He was merely the recipient of your standard playoff post-whistle rough stuff that is delivered by every team at this time of year. The punch from Marchand was at least slightly outside of those norms.

But the league didn’t have a problem with it, so neither does Marchand.