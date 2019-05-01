



ANDOVER (CBS) – Several of Andover High School’s hockey players said Wednesday they won’t play for a new coach next year, after the controversial removal of their coach.

Chris Kuchar’s contract was not renewed for next season, despite the fact that many in town credit him with turning the boy’s hockey program around in recent years. His assistants were also let go.

The players met with principal Philip Conrad Wednesday morning to discuss the move, a day after about 200 students walked out of Andover High to protest the school’s decision.

According to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, the players were told Kuchar was “not meeting the expectations Conrad set.” The hockey staff was informed that administrators “expectations” in the coaches’ handbook were revised this December – during their season, Roche said.

The players left Wednesday’s meeting with Conrad very frustrated, saying they felt like he answered every question the same way, in that he couldn’t get into details because of the law, Roche reported.

The players then told Conrad that none of this year’s team will try out under a new coach next season.

There has been no comment yet from Conrad or athletic director Bill Martin.

Back in early 2018, Kuchar and two assistant coaches were cleared of any wrongdoing by the state Department of Children and Families following allegations that he mistreated players and deprived them of food and water as punishment for poor performances.

According to the Eagle-Tribune, Andover Superintendent Sheldon Berman wrote a “lengthy letter” in 2016 to the principal and athletic director that Kuchar “be fired for mistreatment of his son” who was playing for Kuchar at the time.