Filed Under:MBTA, Squirrel

BOSTON (CBS) – MBTA riders on the Red Line Monday morning had a surprise passenger on their train – a squirrel.

Rider Rosanne Foley tweeted a photo of another passenger who let the baby squirrel hang onto her arm. She said commuters “banded together” to help the creature that boarded the train at Ashmont, letting him off at an above-ground station at Fields Corner.

An MBTA spokesperson said workers are trying to find out if the squirrel is still on T property. They thanked riders for their compassion, but urged caution for future encounters with wildlife.

“It is not advised to interact with stray animals (however adorable they may appear),” the MBTA told WBZ-TV in a statement.

