Filed Under:Boston News, Fatal Crash, Saugus News

SAUGUS (CBS) — A Tewksbury man has died after a car crash in Saugus around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

His car went off the road, hit a parked car, and flipped over on Main Street, the Saugus Fire Department confirmed.

“Upon arrival, first responders found a 47-year-old Tewksbury man trapped inside the vehicle. First responders used hydraulic tools to extricate the man from the vehicle,” said police.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the fire department said investigators are looking into whether the driver suffered from a medical emergency before the crash.

