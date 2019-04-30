  • WBZ TVOn Air

GRAFTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say a man’s been charged with assault following a road-rage incident in Grafton in which a driver was shot.

Police said two vehicles were traveling north on Route 4 on Monday afternoon when a confrontation led to a collision. Both vehicles pulled to the side of the road and the confrontation continued between the two men, turning into a minor physical assault.

Police shut down Route 4 in Grafton, N.H. after the shooting. (Photo credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Police said one of the drivers, who is 46, was shot in the abdomen with a handgun. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Joseph Brown. (Photo credit: New Hampshire State Police)

The other driver, identified as 38-year-old Joseph Brown, was arrested. He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

