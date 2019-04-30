



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s late April. The NFL Draft is over. Real NFL football is still four months away. The Super Bowl was played three months ago. It is officially football’s No Man’s Land.

So, absent many football-related topics to discuss when speaking to the media, Patriots captain David Andrews did what seemingly everybody else in America is doing this week.

He talked about “Game Of Thrones.”

In a scrum with some members of the New England media, Andrews was asked to explain what inspired this tweet from Sunday night:

Not that impressed with thrones — David Andrews (@dandrews61) April 29, 2019

Andrews, who’s been a captain for the past two seasons and has won two Super Bowls as the team’s starting center, said he felt let down after getting sucked in to all the hype.

“I don’t know. I mean, it was good, but we’re going to build it up, and it was kind of like driving to work with your windshield frozen,” Andrews said, per NESN.com’s Zack Cox. “You’re like, ‘Was that a stop sign?’ I mean, it was good, but I think it got built up a little too much. We believed the hype a little too much there.”

Andrews lamented the darkness during the battle scenes that didn’t allow the viewer to see everything that was transpiring.

“I like the battles — I guess that’s pretty cool. But you didn’t get to see nothing,” Andrews complained. “You’ve got guys getting swarmed, and then all of a sudden, they get out of it scot-free? How’d they do that?”

Andrews isn’t alone with his opinion; Insider.com noted that the most recent episode was the show’s second-lowest-ranked episode on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disappointment with the episode, though, is not likely to be a unanimous opinion in the Patriots’ locker room, as safety Duron Harmon has his own video recap for each episode that gets shared on Patriots.com every week. Harmon’s most recent video — from the previous week’s episode – was about three minutes long, but based on Harmon’s excitement level, it appears Harmon could have gone on for hours.

(WARNING: SPOILERS?)

"Theon?! That's the security guard we're gonna go with?!"@dharm32 recaps episode 2 of #GameOfThrones before's tonight's battle. pic.twitter.com/1u0NF2cpME — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 28, 2019

He did not seem like a fan who was going to get let down by the hype.

In any event, here’s something we can all agree on: Don’t drive to work with your windshield frozen over with ice. That’s dangerous. You need to be able to see every single stop sign on your route to work.