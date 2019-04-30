  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
(CNN) — Donuts Sticks and bacon were a sweet and savory success for McDonald’s last quarter.

McDonald’s reported strong first-quarter earnings because of robust sales for new menu items and promotions. McDonald’s said global comparable sales jumped 5.4% — its 15th consecutive quarter of global sales growth for the company. US sales grew 4.5%.

During the quarter, McDonald’s added Donut Sticks to its breakfast offering and a new 2 for $5 Mix and Match deal. It also said its “Bacon Event,” a one-day event in January that let customers add bacon on the side of any order, was a big success.

Donuts Sticks and bacon were a sweet and savory success for McDonald’s last quarter. (Photo by McDonald’s via CNN)

Despite growth in comparable sales, its consolidated revenue for the quarter slipped nearly 4% to just under $5 billion because of refranchising costs.

McDonald’s priorities remain redesigning its restaurants with new technology to help make ordering faster and easier for customers, CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement. The company said its self-serve ordering kiosks and digital menu boards are having a positive impact on sales.

The company also said it will continue to expand its delivery and digital ordering options.

McDonald’s stock jumped nearly 4% in premarket trading.

