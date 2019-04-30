Patriots Reportedly Host Free Agent OT Jared VeldheerLooking to boost their depth at tackle, the Patriots had veteran Jared Veldheer in for a free-agent visit on Tuesday.

Warriors, Rockets Should Be Embarrassed For Trolling, Subtweeting, Officiating ComplaintsWhat went on during — and more specifically, after — Game 1 is a bad look for both the Warriors and for the Rockets. Basketball is not the story in this series heading into Tuesday night's Game 2. And given the quality of these teams, the best rivalry in the NBA, that's a shame.

Patriots Captain David Andrews Critical Of Most Recent 'Game Of Thrones' EpisodeAbsent many football-related topics to discuss when speaking to the media, Patriots captain David Andrews did what seemingly everybody else in America is doing this week. He talked about "Game Of Thrones."

Michael Chavis Providing Bright Spot In Otherwise Dreary Red Sox SeasonIf you're the type of person who's always searching for a positive, then Michael Chavis has been able to provide just that.

Esa Lindell's Epic Flopping, Diving Performance Should Go Down In NHL HistoryEsa Lindell showed just how incredible NHL players can be when it comes to their dedication to diving and flopping. It was magnificent.