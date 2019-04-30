BOSTON (CBS) — Looking to boost their depth at tackle, the Patriots had veteran Jared Veldheer in for a free-agent visit on Tuesday.
The Patriots hosted the 31-year-old offensive tackle, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Veldheer stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs in at 321 pounds, and has played in 118 career regular season games with the Oakland Raiders (2010-13), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Denver Broncos (2018). He started all but five of the NFL games he’s played in.
The Patriots currently have Marcus Cannon, Isaiah Wynn and rookie Yodny Cajuste on their tackle depth chart, along with Cole Croston, Cedrick Lang, Dan Skipper and Ryker Mathews. Wynn is projected to be their starting left tackle, but is coming off an Achilles injury that cost him his rookie season last year. Cajuste is also recovering from offseason quad surgery.
Health and experience at tackle are an issue ahead of the 2019 season for New England. But Veldheer, who has played mostly on the right side during his career, would seemingly help in both departments.