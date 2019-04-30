Comments
HANOVER (CBS) – Firefighters in Hanover worked together to free a dog trapped under a backyard deck Tuesday morning.
The Fire Department said it responded to Ledgewood Drive to help a homeowner whose dog “managed to get himself under the deck but could not get out.”
Firefighters used shovels to make more room under the deck. One rescuer was able to grab the dog and slowly pull him up and out.
A photo shared by the department afterward showed a grateful homeowner and a dog that looked very happy to be free.
“Aside from needing a bath, the dog was unaffected,” the department said.