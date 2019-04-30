Filed Under:Hanover news


HANOVER (CBS) – Firefighters in Hanover worked together to free a dog trapped under a backyard deck Tuesday morning.

The Fire Department said it responded to Ledgewood Drive to help a homeowner whose dog “managed to get himself under the deck but could not get out.”

The dog starts to emerge from under the deck (Photo credit: Hanover Fire Department)

Firefighters used shovels to make more room under the deck. One rescuer was able to grab the dog and slowly pull him up and out.

Firefighters pull the dog to safety (Photo credit: Hanover Fire Department)

A photo shared by the department afterward showed a grateful homeowner and a dog that looked very happy to be free.

The happy dog after the rescue (Photo credit: Hanover Fire Department)

“Aside from needing a bath, the dog was unaffected,” the department said.

