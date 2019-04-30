



METHUEN (CBS) – “We can replace property, but we can’t replace life. And that really tugs at my heart and makes me upset. My heart goes out to those people,” Mark Kempic said.

From a warehouse in Methuen, the new head of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts says he’s committed to rebuilding trust and restoring community.

“I think there are varying levels of trust,” said Kempic.

On Wednesday, Kempic will assume the role of president and chief operating officer of the public utility. The change in leadership comes seven months after over-pressurized gas lines caused a series of explosions and fires across the Merrimack Valley. More than 100 structures were damaged or destroyed, one person was killed and two dozen others were injured.

A preliminary NTSB report found a Columbia Gas inspector assisting in the replacement of pipes, failed to alert workers to remove a sensor.

In an excerpt from the report, federal investigators detail how it happened.

“As the pressure in the abandoned distribution main dropped about 0.25 inches of water column (about 0.01 psig), the regulators responded by opening further, increasing pressure in the distribution system. Since the regulators no longer sensed system pressure they fully opened allowing the full flow of high-pressure gas to be released into the distribution system supplying the neighborhood, exceeding the maximum allowable pressure.”

When asked how this could’ve been overlooked, Kempic told WBZ-TV, “We are still under an investigation. So, I can’t get into the details about the investigation about what we knew when we knew it.”

Kempic says the company’s goal is to replace 650 miles of cast iron pipes, and replace them with high density plastic pipes, across the state in the next 10 years. They plan on installing excess flow valves on each meter and individual pressure regulators in each home they service.

This as the company is also embroiled in a series of lawsuits. On Tuesday, the utility announced it reached a settlement with one Lawrence family. Omayra Figueroa’s two children were seriously injured when their home on Chickering Road exploded.

“They were satisfied that we treated them individually and address their individual concerns. My commitment is to work with every family individually,” Kempic said.