



BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was a frustrating one for the Boston Bruins. Brad Marchand let it get the best of him — again.

Boston’s offense continued to struggle in their 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets in Columbus, and now they find themselves in a 2-1 series hole heading into Thursday night’s Game 4. Marchand was once again shut down by Columbus, landing just three shots on goal in his 19:15 of ice time.

The B’s forward and nefarious instigator let that frustration boil over late in the game, delivering a punch to the back of the head of Columbus’ Scott Harrington as the defenseman was kneeling on the ice.

Brad Marchand punching the back of Scott Harrington's head while Harrington is down on his knees. pic.twitter.com/3JYYH8o89O — Flintor (@TheFlintor) May 1, 2019

The punch came during a break in the action with 1:01 left in the 2-1 game. Marchand was not penalized for his antics, but give his reputation, he’ll likely be hearing from the NHL about that one. They usually don’t take too kindly to shots to the back of the head, especially from a repeat offender.

The feisty forward was on his best behavior throughout the regular season, hitting the 100-point mark for the first time in his career, but he’s gone back to his old ways against the Blue Jackets. In Game 1, he stomped Cam Atkinson’s stick ahead of a neutral zone faceoff in overtime.

Marchand currently leads Boston with nine points this postseason, but he’s yet to record a point against the Blue Jackets in the Eastern Conference semis. Depending on how the NHL’s Department of Player Safety is feeling over the next few days, Marchand may not get a chance to snap his skid in Thursday night’s Game 4.