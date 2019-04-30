  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins dropped Game 3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and now face a 2-1 series hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Blue Jackets won the first-ever second-round game at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, 2-1, on a masterful performance by netminder Sergei Bobrovsky. The goaltender finished with 36 saves on the night, stopping a flurry of shots by Boston in the game’s closing minutes. The Bruins offense struggled again, as their top players failed to get the puck by Bobrovsky.

The two teams went scoreless for much of the first period, until Boone Jenner showed off some fancy stick work to beat Tuukka Rask with just 40 seconds left in the frame. Down 1-0 as they entered the dressing room, it marked the first time the Bruins had trailed after the first period all postseason.

Matt Duchene added a power play goal for the Blue Jackets midway through the second period, his fifth goal of the postseason, to give Columbus a 2-0 advantage.

The Bruins finally got on the board late in the second period when Jake DeBrusk trickled one by Bobrovsky. Initially ruled a no-goal, officials changed their ruling following a lengthy review. With the goal, DeBrusk’s point total is up to three for the postseason.

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk beats Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets late in the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

 

But that was the last time the Bruins would beat Bobrovsky on Tuesday. He made a nice save on a David Pastrnak backhand with 3:55 to go to preserve Columbus’ slim lead. Pastrnak, who spent much of his evening on Boston’s third line, didn’t land a shot on net until early in the third period. He had just three shots on goal in the loss.

Boston pulled Rask with 2:12 left in the third and had a handful of good looks as they tried to pull even with Columbus. Bergeron tried to re-direct a Torey Krug wrister with 1:01 on the clock, but Bobrovsky came out of the net to make the save.

The Bruins went 0-for-2 on the power play in Game 3 and are now just 1-for-9 on the man advantage in the series. Rask made 32 saves for Boston.

Game 4 is set for Saturday night in Columbus.

 

 

