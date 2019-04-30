Filed Under:Auburn Mall, Auburn News

AUBURN (CBS) – A man is accused of making terroristic threats in an incident that forced the evacuation of the Auburn Mall Tuesday morning.

Auburn police report that a man called 9-1-1 and told the operator he had a gun and was going to “do something stupid.”

Officers carrying patrol rifles responded and cleared the mall. The man, who turned out to be unarmed, was taken into custody without incident.

Nearby Auburn schools went into a “soft lockdown” during the incident.

Police did not release the name of the man, who will be charged at Worcester District Court later on Tuesday.

The department said officers had just trained for a similar situation over April vacation.

