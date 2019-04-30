



ANDOVER (CBS) – About 200 students walked out of Andover High School Tuesday morning to protest the school’s decision to get rid of its hockey coach.

Chris Kuchar’s contract was not renewed for next season, despite the fact that many in town credit him with turning the boy’s hockey program around in recent years. His assistants were also let go.

“Respect our coaches” Incredible show of support from Andover HS students l. About 200 did a walk out in the middle of school to protest on behalf of their former hockey coach who was not rehired #wbz pic.twitter.com/VT4HQqbGgB — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) April 30, 2019

Students stepped out of class briefly Tuesday, chanting “respect our coaches” to show their opposition to the move. A day earlier, someone painted the same phrase on a large rock outside the high school.

“We just want to make sure that everybody knows that this administration is not doing their job right. They keep firing coaches, they keep letting them go for no reason. They still haven’t even given us a reason why,” one hockey player told WBZ-TV.

“They’re coaches, they’re taking time out of their lives, they’re taking time away from their families,” said another player.

In a Facebook post after the protest, Kuchar wrote “Humbled. Grateful. In awe.”

There has been no comment yet from principal Philip Conrad or athletic director Bill Martin.

Back in early 2018, Kuchar and two assistant coaches were cleared of any wrongdoing by the state Department of Children and Families following allegations that he mistreated players and deprived them of food and water as punishment for poor performances.

According to the Eagle-Tribune, Andover Superintendent Sheldon Berman wrote a “lengthy letter” in 2016 to the principal and athletic director that Kuchar “be fired for mistreatment of his son” who was playing for Kuchar at the time.