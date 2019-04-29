Patriots Trade TE Jacob Hollister To Seahawks For Draft PickAfter adding 20 players to the roster over the weekend, the Patriots are saying farewell to one.

At Least One Mission Was Clear From Patriots On Draft WeekendBill Belichick is never going to just tell you what he's doing and why he's doing it. If you want to really know, you've got to do some deducing. Some surmising, if you will. A little bit of hypothesizing.

Patriots Receive Near-Perfect Marks In Draft Grades From The Sports Media ExpertsWe won't know how well teams actually drafted this year for another couple of years. But fortunately, we do have draft grades.

David Pastrnak Skated With Bruins' Third Line At Monday's PracticeThe Bruins' top six needs a little wake-up. With their playoff series with the Blue Jackets tied 1-1, it appears Bruce Cassidy is hoping a little line shuffling provides just that.

The Patriots' Return For Jimmy Garoppolo Is Too Confusing To Figure OutThe Patriots' exact return for Jimmy Garoppolo has gotten a bit confusing. And that's putting it lightly.