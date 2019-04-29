By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Cosmetics, Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch, Massachusetts General Hospital


BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to the price of facial products for men and women, not all are considered equal. A new study from Massachusetts General Hospital finds women consistently pay more for over-the-counter moisturizers than men.

This has been a long-standing problem, gender-related price inequities for all kinds of hygiene products like shampoos, razors, deodorants, and lotions. So dermatologists at MGH wanted to see how big of a problem it is with facial moisturizers, which they commonly recommend to their patients.

Based on a survey of 110 facial moisturizers from three top online retailers, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. They found that products marketed to women cost about $3 per ounce more than those marketed to men without any significant differences in the ingredients.

They say despite recent government-led efforts to restrict gender-based pricing, it’s still clearly a problem when it comes to skin products.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s