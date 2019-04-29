Filed Under:Boston News, Mass Pike

BOSTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer rolled over in a fatal crash on the Mass Pike Monday afternoon.

The rollover on the Mass Pike (WBZ-TV)

It happened on the westbound side of the highway just before the exit for Brighton and Cambridge. The cab of the truck partially crossed over the highway median.

Massachusetts State Police said drivers should expect “significant delays” and avoid the area if possible. Only one lane was open for traffic in both directions.

There is no immediate word on what caused the crash; police are investigating.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s