Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer rolled over in a fatal crash on the Mass Pike Monday afternoon.
It happened on the westbound side of the highway just before the exit for Brighton and Cambridge. The cab of the truck partially crossed over the highway median.
Massachusetts State Police said drivers should expect “significant delays” and avoid the area if possible. Only one lane was open for traffic in both directions.
There is no immediate word on what caused the crash; police are investigating.