



BOSTON (CBS) – Overcome with tears of joy, two Madison Park Technical Vocational High School seniors, Ann Merullo and Rosedina Blanc, got the surprise of a lifetime when they walked into school Monday. Each was awarded a full tuition college scholarship through the Scholar Athletes program.

Both students are the “Most Valuable Scholar Athletes” at their school. Ann broke down into tears during her speech. “I cried every week because I didn’t think I would be able to afford college so this is amazing. This is the biggest thing that ever happened to me and I am very grateful,” Merullo said.

Now Ann proudly puts on her Regis College sweatshirt. Her father couldn’t contain himself. He’s been out of work sick for months and money is tight. “What the Scholar Athletes program can do for these kids is amazing and takes a burden off a struggling family,” Victor Merullo said.

Rose’s parents couldn’t attend the ceremony because they are too busy working which is why this scholarship means so much to her, because she wants to create a better life for herself and her family.

“Well my mom is a house cleaner and my dad is a janitor so seeing them clean floors and fix beds it really touched my heart to become somebody to help them,” Rose said. Surrounded by her best friends Rose is now on her way to Curry College.

“I started crying because she deserves this more than anything,” her friend Fatuma Hussein said. Both students will study nursing in college. “Don’t give up on yourself even when it gets tough because if you keep pushing good things will happen,” Merullo said.

Each of their scholarships are worth more $150,000.