FALMOUTH (CBS) — Falmouth Police said they have found a historic headstone that they thought was taken from its place at the Old Burying Ground. The headstone dates back to the 1700s.
“The family of the deceased had the stone removed for repairs and it will be returned when the repairs are complete,” police said Monday morning.
On Sunday, police said they were looking into the headstone’s removal as a case of larceny after it was reported that a man was seen putting it into the back of a pickup truck.