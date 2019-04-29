  • WBZ TVOn Air

FALMOUTH (CBS) — Falmouth Police said they have found a historic headstone that they thought was taken from its place at the Old Burying Ground. The headstone dates back to the 1700s.

“The family of the deceased had the stone removed for repairs and it will be returned when the repairs are complete,” police said Monday morning.

Falmouth Police are investigating the larceny of an old headstone at Old Burying Grounds (Photo Courtesy: Dave Steger)

On Sunday, police said they were looking into the headstone’s removal as a case of larceny after it was reported that a man was seen putting it into the back of a pickup truck.

