BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ top six needs a little wake-up. With their playoff series with the Blue Jackets tied 1-1, it appears Bruce Cassidy is hoping a little line shuffling provides just that.
The B’s head coach changed things up a bit at Monday’s practice, sending the struggling David Pastrnak down to Boston’s third line. Pastrnak scored one of Boston’s two goals in their 3-2 double overtime loss in Saturday’s Game 2, but has struggled overall this postseason. After leading the team in the regular season with 38 goals, and finishing with 81 points in 66 games, he has just seven points in Boston’s nine playoff games.
Pastrnak skated with Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson on Monday, while Karson Kuhlman took his spot on the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.
Pastrnak has been skating with both Boston’s second and top line recently, as Cassidy tries to break him out of his postseason slump. But Pastrnak isn’t the only one struggling at the moment. Between Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Pastrnak and Krejci, Boston has gotten just one goal and one assist out of that group against the Blue Jackets.
Game 3 is set for Tuesday night in Columbus.