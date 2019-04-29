BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston Marathon runner is thanking police who went above and beyond the call of duty with some sweet treats.
The Boston Police Department shared a photo on Monday of some marathon and police-related cookies. They were delivered by a “grateful runner” who got a much-needed lift from officers during the event.
“On race day at the finish line, officers were made aware that a runner was in need of an escort to a nearby hospital due to a time sensitive medical emergency involving a young child,” police said. “Officers located the individual and immediately provided her with transportation to her destination.”
The creative cookies came in the signature blue and yellow colors of the marathon, and some included the phrase “Boston Strong.”
“For this thoughtful act of kindness, we say, thank you for thanking us,” police said.