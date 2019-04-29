



In the video above, you’ll find Phantom Gourmet’s picks for affordable Mexican food in the region. Below, Hoodline breaks out Boston’s most popular, by the numbers.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mexican fare? You don’t have to break the bank.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. La Catrina

Photo: Christine b./Yelp

Topping the list is La Catrina. Located at 1620 Commonwealth Ave. in Brighton, the Mexican spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly Mexican restaurant in Boston, boasting four stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp.

The business was named as such, according to its website, “because ‘La Catrina’ is the referential image of the celebrations of ‘Day of the Dead’ in Mexico and ’Fonda’ represents a small, inexpensive, family-run restaurant, which serves homemade-style food.”

2. El Peón Taquería

Photo: el pelon taqueria/Yelp

Next up is Kenmore’s El Pelón Taquería, situated at 92 Peterborough St. (between Kilmarnock and Jersey streets). With four stars out of 1,065 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Yelpers are buzzing about the fish burritos and the generous portions. The business also offers catering.

3. Taqueria Jalisco

Photo: lilian l./Yelp

East Boston’s Taqueria Jalisco, located at 291 Bennington St. (between Chelsea and Bremen streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 291 reviews.

Munch on complimentary chips and salsa and chow down on a variety of regional Jalisco dishes, as well as classic Mexican favorites. Take-out and delivery services are also offered.

4. Chilacates Mexican Street Food

Photo: sherley r./Yelp

Chilacates Mexican Street Food, a Mexican spot in Jamaica Plain, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 99 Yelp reviews. Head over to 658 Centre St. (between Starr Lane and Myrtle Street.) to see for yourself.

Try the tacos al pastor, with thinly sliced pork, marinated in annatto and pineapple juice. Add a side of Mexican street corn.

5. Sabroso Taqueria

Photo: alex m./Yelp

Downtown, check out Sabroso Taqueria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Mexican spot by heading over to 2 Oliver St. It has another location on Assembly Road and a food truck is in service seasonally.