ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Attleboro police are asking the public for help to find a 73-year-old woman reported missing by an assisted living facility. They say she was last seen with a man who may be financially exploiting her.
Dorothy Lucas, a resident at a nursing home on George Street in Attleboro, reportedly suffers from dementia and is an insulin-dependent diabetic with limited mobility. She was wearing a red or orange jacket and may not have her required medication.
Police said she checked herself out of the facility at 1:40 p.m. Saturday and left with 51-year-old Mark Chicoine, of Attleboro. He is believed to have befriended her while visiting someone else at the nursing home.
An hour after leaving the facility, they were seen together at a Santander Bank in town and Lucas withdrew an undisclosed amount of money. They may have been in the North Kingston, Rhode Island area on Sunday morning.
“At this point, the Attleboro Police Department has concerns about Lucas’ well-being and access to medication which she needs,” police said in a statement. “Further, the unusual withdrawal of money gives investigators concerns about the potential of Lucas being financially exploited.”
Chicoine is believed to be operating a white Jeep Patriot SUV with Massachusetts registration 573-WT7. Anyone with information should call police at 508-222-1212.