DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) — The University of New Hampshire has increased police patrols after multiple reports of a man videotaping students as they showered in the on-campus dorms Friday.
“University Police Officers, as well as your Campus Safety Officers, will be increasing their patrols of the areas, and will answer any safety concerns you might have, including providing safety escorts throughout our Community at any point throughout the day,” said a statement from the university’s police department.
The school emailed students to let them know about the reports.
One woman who spoke to WBZ-TV said the reported acts took place in her dorm. “Watch out, be aware of your surroundings, always say with something,” she said.
Another woman said, “I think it’s really creepy. I wish that they could give us more information about it because being a woman on campus and not having extra info about it is kind of, it’s kind of weird that they give us anything else but that one text.”
“It was very surprising to me, I mean you never know what could happen on a college campus,” a third woman told WBZ-TV.
The man was described as college-aged and wearing a dark sweatshirt and a gold chain.
Students are advised if you see something suspicious, say something.