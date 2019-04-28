BOSTON (CBS) – Start your meal with a basket of fresh baked focaccia, finish it with some fluffy tiramisu, and in between, be wowed by all the pasta, pizza, steak and seafood, at Tremezzo.

Located on Lowell Street in Wilmington, Tremezzo is a different kind of Italian eatery.

Chef-owner Rick Lowe serves a menu that’s full of Italian influences, but isn’t limited to only authentic recipes.

“We try to stay away from the word ‘authentic.’ We do take a lot of our recipes and use the Italian authenticity with those but we have some fantastic stuff that’s a little bit outside the box as well,” Lowe explains.

So you’ll Chicken Broccoli Ziti and Chicken Parm, served alongside salumi, gnocchi, risotto and Neapolitan style pizza.

“We make our own dough herein-house,” Lowe said. “And we really take a lot of pride in making our dough. We have a brick oven, which is fantastic. We can cook our pizzas in five, six minutes. It makes a fantastic pizza.”

And not only does that oven make fantastic pizza, it also gives the dining room a warm and cozy atmosphere.

“Everything’s built basically around our brick oven. So we want to have that nice, warm feel,” Lowe explained. “As you can see, the fire in the background makes people feel comfortable. The restaurant experience is not just the food, it’s not just the drink, it’s not just the service, or the ambiance, or the atmosphere. It’s the full circle. And when our guests leave, everybody in the restaurant says ‘goodbye’ to them and they also say ‘thank you.’ And they mean that. And that’s big to me. And that’s what I want the guests to feel like every single time.”