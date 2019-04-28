BOSTON (CBS) – Three adorable and very adoptable dogs from Save a Dog of Sudbury were featured this week on Pet Parade.
Niellson is a 4-month-old retriever from the Bahamas. This is a dog who’s great for children and is already house trained.
Parker, a 12-week-old retriever and lab mix is not great with cats but is overall very friendly. Parker’s new owner would ideally be someone with a part-time job or who is home frequently to teacher this dog to socialize.
Teddy, meanwhile, is a bit older. He’s 12 years old and had to be rehomed due to allergies. He came with a beagle and can be adopted alone or as a pair.
Save a Dog is having its main fundraising event of the year on May 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the historic Wayside Inn. Visitors are welcome with or without dogs. There will be a silent auction, face painting, refreshments, and events for the whole family.
For more information, visit the Save a Dog website.