METHUEN (CBS) – Police arrested two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from ATMs in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Hudson Police in New Hampshire were investigating a string of thefts from ATMs by an organized group when they learned the suspects were working out of a room at Days Inn in Methuen.
On Saturday, police executed a search warrant and arrested Tharushan Nirmalachandran, 30, of Quebec and Ajitharan Raveendran, 28, of Ontario. Both were charged with possession of a burglarious instrument and receiving stolen property over $1,200.
One of the men had Canadian identification and the other had none. Methuen Police worked with the Department of Homeland Security to identify them.
While executing an additional search warrant for Nirmalachandran’s rental car, police found a large amount of cash inside duffel bags as well as gift cards, debit cards, a printing device, and an electronic device used to activate and utilize bank cards.
The pair is being held on $250,000 bail. Both men are expected to be arraigned on Monday.