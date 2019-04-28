BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets just can’t get enough extra hockey. After going to overtime in Game 1, the teams once again needed an extra period to settle the score in Game 2. This time, one overtime wasn’t enough.

Matt Duchene buried a rebound while Patrice Bergeron was in the penalty box to score the game-winner 3:42 into the second overtime period to give the Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory in Boston.

This second-round series is now tied at one game apiece.

Bergeron was in the box for a tripping penalty taken near the Columbus net. Artemi Panarin released a shot from the left faceoff circle, which Tuukka Rask saved, but Duchene pounced on the rebound to bring this game to an end.

Just like in Game 1, the Bruins opened up a 1-0 lead near the midway point of the first period. This one came on a power play at the 7:50 mark when defenseman Matt Grzelcyk beat Sergei Bobrovsky clean through the glove on a slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

The Blue Jackets tied the game a little over a minute into the second period on a power play, after Brad Marchand had taken a cross-checking penalty to start a scrum with no time left in the first period. Seth Jones passed to Panarin at the left faceoff circle, and Panarin’s one-timer beat Tuukka Rask.

But the Bruins answered just 58 seconds later, when Charlie Coyle skated around the Columbus net and sent a backhand feed into a mess of skates and stick blades in the crease. It ended up deflecting into the net — David Pastrnak was credited with the goal — to give Boston a 2-1 lead.

Get the puck to the front of the net and good things will happen. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/7wYgvPebNO — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 28, 2019

Panarin tied the game once again in the second period, this time with a top-shelf snipe over Rask in a 4-on-4 situation.

David Krejci suffered an upper-body injury late in Tuesday’s Game 1 after taking a hit from former Bruins winger Riley Nash. Bruins captain Zdeno Chara appeared to have avenged that hit on the opening shift of the game, delivering a mammoth open-ice hit on Nash.

Riley Nash gets crushed by Zdeno Chara pic.twitter.com/88O6wiRxGv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 28, 2019

Chara’s hit was one of 20 delivered by the Bruins in the opening period; Columbus was credited with 18.

This reverse hit on Bjorkstrand was rough. Clifton absolutely nails him.#CBJ pic.twitter.com/TlsiTXXa7t — 1st Ohio Battery (@1stOhioBattery) April 28, 2019

Rask made 28 saves for Boston, while Bobrovsky stopped 39 shots in the Columbus victory.

Boston entered the night with a 1-0 series lead after rallying from a 2-1 deficit late in Game 1, getting the game-tying and game-winning goals from Charlie Coyle.