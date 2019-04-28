BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss her first months in office, the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, who she supports for president in 2020, and the debate over possible impeachment plans against President Donald Trump.
Trahan was voted into her first term in November as a representative in the 3rd District.
The Lowell Democrat said the Merrimack Valley explosions “could have been avoided.” Trahan joined Sen. Ed Markey earlier this month as they introduced a pipeline safety bill.
“There are cost-cutting measures that all companies go through. And there’s a price to pay for those cost-cutting measures. That’s what happened here,” she said.
Keller @ Large: Part 2
Trahan said she supports Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign for 2020.
“What she has done from a policy perspective has been record-setting. That’s what these presidential campaigns come down to,” Trahan said.
“There’s almost 20 (Democrats) running now. We’re going to have a very robust debate on issues. It’ll be an interesting campaign.”
Unlike Warren, Trahan stopped short of saying she supports impeaching Trump. Trahan said lawmakers should continue investigating the president while also focusing on issues that impact people in the country.
“We have to continue that pursuit for the truth and evaluate with each step,” said Trahan. “This can’t be a partisan process. Congress also has to do the work of the people.”