BOSTON (CBS) – There’s no moment quite like being selected in the NFL Draft. Hjalte Froholdt, one of the newest members of the New England Patriots, showed perfectly just how much it means to young players.
Video captured the moment Froholdt’s phone rang and the offensive lineman was selected in the fourth round on Saturday.
Froholdt remained composed during the phone call with Bill Belichick and other members of the team’s coaching staff. The lineman also showed off his manners during the call, repeatedly thanking the team and saying “Yes, sir.”
“I’m excited. It’s going to be amazing. Thank you so much,” Froholdt says.
After hanging up, Froholdt is overcome by tears and embraces members of his family.
A native of Denmark, Froholdt started playing football when he was 12, but didn’t break out until he moved to Ohio his sophomore year of high school. He started as a defensive lineman before shifting to the offensive line before his sophomore at Arkansas.