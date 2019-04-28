Comments
FALMOUTH (CBS) — Falmouth Police are investigating how a headstone dating back to the 1700s was ripped from its place at Old Burying Ground.
“Officers were called to the Old Burying Grounds off Mill Road when a witness observed a subject loading the headstone into the back of a truck,” police wrote on Facebook Monday.
The suspect was described as a white man of a regular build, 50 to 60 years old, and wearing a black coat and baseball hat. The pickup truck he was in was black with an extended cab and possibly an F-250, said police.
If you have any information about the incident, call Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527 or Detective Dave Massi at 774-255-4527 ext 4529.