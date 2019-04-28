  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMPaid Program
    01:30 AMThe James Brown Show
    02:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Cape Cod News, Falmouth News


FALMOUTH (CBS) — Falmouth Police are investigating how a headstone dating back to the 1700s was ripped from its place at Old Burying Ground.

“Officers were called to the Old Burying Grounds off Mill Road when a witness observed a subject loading the headstone into the back of a truck,” police wrote on Facebook Monday.

Falmouth Police are investigating the larceny of an old headstone at Old Burying Grounds (Photo Courtesy: Dave Steger)

The suspect was described as a white man of a regular build, 50 to 60 years old, and wearing a black coat and baseball hat. The pickup truck he was in was black with an extended cab and possibly an F-250, said police.

If you have any information about the incident, call Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527 or Detective Dave Massi at 774-255-4527 ext 4529.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s