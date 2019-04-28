BOSTON (CBS) — One day after gunfire broke out at a California synagogue, Bostonians gathered together at the New England Holocaust Memorial to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.
Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi from the Chabad of Cambridge said, “In Poway, Pittsburgh or Jerusalem – we are targeted simply for being Jewish…At the same time, we can’t give in to panic and bitterness.”
The Poway, California shooting left a 60-year-old woman dead and three others injured.
Gov. Charlie Baker joined the dozens mourning on Sunday evening.
“I simply can’t imagine what it must be like to get up in the morning and discover that somebody has been shot and killed or injured in a house of worship, simply because they share the same religion that you do. Or the same race, or the same creed, or the same ethnicity,” he said.
In the wake of tragedy, Layah Kranz Lipsker from the Chabad of Cambridge said group prayer is a step towards healing.
“People want to gather. I think it’s a time where you want to be with others and raise your voice and say this needs to end,” she said.
waste of time! TIME FOR BS TO END AND JEWS TAKE THEIR FATE IN THEIR HAND S BY ARMING EVERY JEW AND LET THE TERRORIST KNOW THAT AN ATTACK ON ANY JEW WILL BE THE LAST ATTACK EVER…