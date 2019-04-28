  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Red Line
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Holocaust Memorial, Tiffany Chan


BOSTON (CBS) — One day after gunfire broke out at a California synagogue, Bostonians gathered together at the New England Holocaust Memorial to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi from the Chabad of Cambridge said, “In Poway, Pittsburgh or Jerusalem – we are targeted simply for being Jewish…At the same time, we can’t give in to panic and bitterness.”

The Poway, California shooting left a 60-year-old woman dead and three others injured.

Gov. Charlie Baker joined the dozens mourning on Sunday evening.

Gov. Charlie Baker speaks in front of a small crowd that gathered at the Holocaust Memorial Sunday evening (WBZ-TV)

“I simply can’t imagine what it must be like to get up in the morning and discover that somebody has been shot and killed or injured in a house of worship, simply because they share the same religion that you do. Or the same race, or the same creed, or the same ethnicity,” he said.

In the wake of tragedy, Layah Kranz Lipsker from the Chabad of Cambridge said group prayer is a step towards healing.

“People want to gather. I think it’s a time where you want to be with others and raise your voice and say this needs to end,” she said.

Comments
  1. jordan lewis ring, ringlawfirm says:
    April 28, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    waste of time! TIME FOR BS TO END AND JEWS TAKE THEIR FATE IN THEIR HAND S BY ARMING EVERY JEW AND LET THE TERRORIST KNOW THAT AN ATTACK ON ANY JEW WILL BE THE LAST ATTACK EVER…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s