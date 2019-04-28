  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks, NBA Playoffs


BOSTON (CBS) – Mike Budenholzer wasn’t thrilled with his team’s 112-90 loss to the Celtics. And he apparently wasn’t thrilled with how the game was officiated either.

Following Boston’s convincing Game 1 victory in Milwaukee, Budenholzer lamented the lack of whistles for his team.

“We didn’t get many calls on drives,” Budenholzer said, via Brian Robb.

On the afternoon, the Celtics made it to the free throw line eight times compared to 24 attempts for the Bucks. Milwaukee was 15-24 from the line.

Time will tell if Budenholzer’s apparent gamesmanship pays off with the officials. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

