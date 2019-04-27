



NEWTON (CBS) — An elderly woman was rescued but her adult son was found dead after a fire broke out in Newton. Firefighters responded to the Oxford Road home around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The man was believed to be 63 years old.

“Firefighters made a valent effort, was able to an effective rescue of his mother up on the upper floor but unfortunately due to the fire conditions was not able to rescue him out of the basement area,” said Fire Chief Bruce Proia.

A firefighter was transported from the scene with a shoulder injury. The 92-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown at this time.

Proia elaborated, “There were heavy fire conditions upon arrival. They struck a second alarm as soon as they pulled up. They were able to get water on the fire. There were reports of two people in the house. They made their way through the front door up to the second floor and was able to get the elderly woman out a window and rescued over a ladder. They attempted to get into the basement, the conditions were extreme in the basement.”

Next door neighbor captured this video of fire at 115 Oxford rd, where one person is still unaccounted for. Woman rescued is doing well according to Chief. @wbz pic.twitter.com/JLlqlODJGG — Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) April 27, 2019

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said, “Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the two residents here. I’m very proud of our police and fire department but I’m particularly proud of our fire department. This same crew worked a fire on Monday on the eighth floor of a 17-story building, they were back here again, they did everything they could.”

According to the Proia, hoarding in the home made it difficult for crews to put out the flames.

Neighbor Marcia Lassman told WBZ-TV, “I looked out the window and the whole back of their house was on fire.”